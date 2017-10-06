Driver pulled from car after serious crash in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Crews rescued a driver trapped inside his car after a serious crash involving the car and a tractor-trailer in Westford.

Emergency crews responded to Littleton Road for a report of a crash and found a car pinned against a utility pole after colliding with an 18-wheeler truck. Officials said it took a good hour to rescue the driver because the utility pole’s power lines had to be shut off.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was shaken but uninjured.

The tractor-trailer was from Onyx Sand and Gravel in Acton. An official from the company said they are all grateful their driver was not hurt and that the driver of the car will be OK.

