Driver rescued after car flips into stream in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - A driver was rescued Monday night after his car flipped into a stream in Leominster.

The crash happened on Day Street. Witnessess said the man was backing out of his driveway when his car rolled into the stream.

Firefighters said they were able to pull him out after smashing the windshield to get to him. Firefighters said he appeared to be OK and was conscious, though one neighbor told 7News the driver appeared to be drunk.

The driver was taken to Leominster Hospital for precautionary reasons.

