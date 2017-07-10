Driver rescued after car goes off cliff in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews responded after a car went flying off a cliff into some woods below in Plymouth on Sunday.

Neighbors ran to the rescue.

“The car started smoking from the front and the rear,” said Karl Abele. “We went down on the bluff and I smashed open the rear windshield with a rock.”

Firefighters raced to hoist the car, teetering on a patch of thick vegetation about a third of the way down a steep bluff.

Neighbors say the driver appeared to be driving 10-15 miles per hour when he went through the gate. They said he seemed dazed, but conscious.

Witnesses said things would have been much worse if he had been going just a bit faster.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

Watch the video above to hear more from witnesses.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)