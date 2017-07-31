Driver rescued after SUV hits fire hydrant, flooding Dorchester street

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - An SUV crashed into a fire hydrant Monday afternoon in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, completely flooding a section Morrissey Boulevard.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Morissey Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Thousands of gallons of water gushed into the road. Video from Sky7 showed an SUV submerged in a large body of water and a sinkhole that had formed in the road.

A Good Samaritan noticed a driver in the car who was fading in and out of consciousness as water levels started to rise around him. The man, along with two other bystanders, waded into the water and rescued the driver.

“The water level was rising too fast. I could already see there was water getting into the car,” the Good Samaritan told 7’s Alex Diprato. “We ripped him out and carried him across the street and into the shade.”

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Witnesses told 7News that the driver suffered some sort of “medical emergency” before crashing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

