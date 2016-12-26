WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A driver was pulled from an icy pond after a truck plunged into the pond in Westwood.

Crews rushed to the scene near Pond Street to rescue the driver on Monday.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The street remains closed at this time.

Car into Buckmaster Pond. Surrounding roadways cleared soon. Driver & sole occupant xported to hospital for non life-threatening injuries. — Westwood PD (@WestwoodPD) December 26, 2016

Truck appears to have hit a telephone pole, crashed through wood barrier into park, then went into pond in Westwood. Driver hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/w46cpoQXo1 — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) December 26, 2016

