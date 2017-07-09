PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A car plunged off a cliff and landed in a ditch in Plymouth on Sunday night.

Neighbors on the scene told 7News that the car went down Strand Avenue, traveling at 15-20 miles per hour, and went through a gate. They say the car then went in between some trees and went off the far bluff.

The car landed in a thick patch of vegetation about a third of the way down, teetering over the beach below.

A small group of witnesses raced down to help out.

7’s Justin Bourke spoke with those neighbors; watch the video above to hear from them.

Officials have not released any information on the driver’s condition, but neighbors say he was conscious.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)