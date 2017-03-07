Driver reunited with cat that clung under 18-wheeler for 400 miles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A long-haul semitrailer driver from Minnesota says he felt like a “bad cat dad” when he had to leave his feline traveling companion behind at a rest stop in Ohio.

Percy the cat jumped out of a window of the 18-wheeler while Paul Robertson slept. The trucker searched at length for Percy but had to make a delivery deadline in Indiana.

Robertson drove 400 miles through rain and snow feeling miserable about Percy.

Robertson says when he finally reached his destination Feb. 25 he spotted what he thought was a stray cat near his truck. A closer look revealed the cat was Percy.

Robertson says Percy had somehow survived the long ride clinging to the truck’s undercarriage.

