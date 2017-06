RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Randolph Police say a car crashed into the woods around 2:50 am on Sunday.

Officials say four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash on Route 24 North.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

