Driver sent car through guardrail, over wall before landing on roof at off-ramp on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver sent their car through a guardrail and over a wall on Storrow Drive overnight. The car then landed on it’s roof.

Officials said the crash happened at an off-ramp on Storrow Drive.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, four people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Everyone is expected to be OK.

Police are continuing their investigation.

