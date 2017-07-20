Driver sentenced for killing jogger after taking fentanyl

LIMERICK, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of driving onto a sidewalk and killing a jogger while high on fentanyl has been ordered to serve seven years in prison.

Forty-two-year-old William George of Sanford was sentenced for charges including manslaughter and OUI.

Investigators say George had snorted fentanyl before the July 4, 2016, crash that killed 47-year-old John Mullin, a Massachusetts man who visiting Maine with his family. George’s driver’s license was suspended at the time.

Police say George drove home after the crash but later returned and admitted hitting Mullin.

George has previously said that he swerved to avoid striking a squirrel.

