Driver seriously injured after crash with propane truck in New Hampshire

MARLBORO, NH (WHDH) — New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash involving a car and a propane truck on Monday.

The incident happened Monday afternoon on Route 124 in Marlboro. According to authorities, a pickup truck hit a car, causing the driver of the car to swerve into the opposite lane and crash into a propane truck.

The collision caused the truck to spring a small leak, but officials say it was contained.

Officials say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)