Driver seriously injured after dump truck crashes off New Hampshire bridge

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - A dump truck driver suffered serious injuries Thursday morning after crashing off a small bridge in Rochester, New Hampshire.

The truck went off the Hiller Street Bridge around 7 a.m. and landed in the water below.

Officials say crews worked for nearly an hour to free the man from the mangled truck.

The driver was loaded into a medical helicopter for transport to a Rhode Island hospital.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

