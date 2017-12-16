Driver slammed into office building in Milton

Police said a driver slammed into an office building around 1 a.m. at 500 Granite Avenue in Milton.

The building, which houses several businesses, had to be boarded up due to the damage.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, but there is no word on that person’s current condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

