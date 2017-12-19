Driver sought after hit-and-run involving dog in Rye, NH

RYE, NH (WHDH) - Police in Rye, New Hampshire are searching for a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run involving a dog.

Officers responded to 474 Sagamore Road Monday morning at around 10 a.m. after receiving a report that a driver had sped away after hitting a dog.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle, a dark-colored truck, initially stopped but then drove away toward Portsmouth.

The vehicle was described as a smaller, dark-colored pickup truck. It may have been a Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rye Police at 603-964-5522.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)