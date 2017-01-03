Driver sought after striking pedestrian in Belmont

BELMONT, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Belmont before taking off.

The woman was crossing Common Street and police said she was not in the crosswalk at the time she was hit. Police said she was hit by a dark-colored SUV that was last seen driving west on Royal Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Anyone who may have seen the car is asked to call Belmont Police.

