Driver sought in Boston hit-and-run that injured cyclist

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the vehicle that struck a cyclist in Boston and drove off, leaving the cyclist critically injured.

Boston Police said the car is a Toyota Camry, possibly with a New York license plate. The car has damage to the grill, roof and driver-side door.

The victim, courier Rick Archer, was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street early Sunday morning when he was hit. He remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Archer worked as a courier for the company Fly By the City. Fellow couriers are sharing pictures of the car that struck him, hoping the driver can be tracked down.

“He was just a remarkable person,” said Rosa Sanchez, a friend of Archer’s who attended Suffolk University with him.

