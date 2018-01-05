Driver sought in fatal Centerville hit-and-run

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a driver who they said took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Centerville Friday night.

Police said the pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was hit in front of the Centerville Plaza on Route 28 just before 8 p.m.

The driver was last seen traveling west on Route 28. Police said the car is a possible gold-colored Toyota sedan with damage to the front grill.

