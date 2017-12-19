Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed dog in Rye, N.H.

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire for the driver who took off after hitting a dog, who then had to be put down.

Police said a driver struck a 3-year-old English Springer Spaniel named Maggie outside her home on Sagamore Road Monday morning. Abby Trainor, Maggie’s owner, said her mother did not realize Maggie went past the invisible dog fence until her neighbor told her what happened.

“He thought that they were stopping because they slowed down to stop and Maggie was just left laying in the driveway on her side,” said Cindy Trainor, Abby’s mother.

The family brought Maggie to the animal hospital, where they learned she had a broken back and had to be put down.

“I’ve just cried myself out yesterday to the point where there were no tears and I just had a headache,” said Trainor. “And I’m still really fragile about everything.”

Police are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tacoma, heading towards Portsmouth.

