Police search for driver in Randolph hit and run crash

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Randolph and fled the scene Tuesday night.

An unknown driver hit a pedestrian on North Street near Truman Drive just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said the pedestrian was taken from the scene on a stretcher with bandages on their head, and officials said that person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unclear.

Witness Kevin Cook described the scene: “People were getting off of the bus. I seen three cruisers pull up and basically, 10 minutes later, I saw someone getting on a stretcher.” Cook said it was “pretty crazy” because the location of the crash is “supposed to be the nicer part of Randolph, [where] none of this type of stuff happens.”

Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage for clues on the driver.

