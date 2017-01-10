Driver sought in Randolph hit-and-run

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police are reviewing surveillance footage after a pedestrian was struck by a car that kept on driving in Randolph.

The pedestrian was struck on North Street. Witnesses said they saw the pedestrian taken from the scene on a stretcher with bandages on their head.

Police are looking at surveillance footage from a nearby gas station to see if they can identify the car.

