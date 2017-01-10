Driver sought in Randolph hit-and-run

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police are reviewing surveillance footage after a pedestrian was struck by a car that kept on driving in Randolph.

The pedestrian was struck on North Street. Witnesses said they saw the pedestrian taken from the scene on a stretcher with bandages on their head.

Police are looking at surveillance footage from a nearby gas station to see if they can identify the car.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus