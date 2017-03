DEDHAM (WHDH) - A garbage truck was caught in a tight spot.

The driver took down a utility pole and wires on Eastbrook Road in Dedham.

But that driver was stuck inside the cab of the truck for about an hour because of the live wires.

Power was cut and he was able to get out of the truck.

Dedham Police said the driver is not injured.

