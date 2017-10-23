EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) — A wild crash at a speedway in New Hampshire illustrated the importance of the safety fence.

The crash happened at the annual Halloween Howler Race at the Star Speedway in Epping on Sunday. Shane Garon was behind the wheel and has participated in the race since he was 16. While he expects to crash, he said this time his brakes failed.

“I was coming around turn four. I was drifting and I got caught into a minivan, which sent me sideways. I was gonna hit the wall head-on but thank god, I actually got hit by somebody and it lifted the truck into the air,” said Garon.

Garon smashed into the fence instead. The crash scared some spectators but Garon suffered only minor injuries. He said he is relieved the outcome was not much worse.

