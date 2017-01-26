Driver suffers serious injuries in Holliston crash

HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver involved in a serious crash in Holliston.

The Holliston Fire Department responded to a crash on Washington Street around midnight on Wednesday. Crews found the car smashed against a guard rail, and the driver trapped inside with serious injuries.

The driver was transported by ground to UMass Memorial Medical Center at the Worcester Campus.

Officials closed the road for several hours as reconstruction and police teams investigated.

