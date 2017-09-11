Driver thrown from truck, killed in crash on New Hampshire highway

WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) — New Hampshire State Police say a Vermont man was killed Sunday night when he was thrown from his pickup truck in a crash on Interstate 89.

Troopers responded around 7:15 p.m. to an area just north of Exit 9 in Warner for a report of a vehicle that had rolled over and found an overturned Chevrolet Silverado in the median, according to police.

The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Egber Sehovic, of Barre, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Sehovic drifted off the road, over corrected and was ejected when his truck slammed into a group of trees. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who might have information regarding the crash is asked to contact state police.

