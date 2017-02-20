Driver ticketed for using HOV lane with mannequin

A driver was busted after trying to pull off a trick on the highway in Washington State.

He was originally pulled over for speeding after police say he was going more than 80 miles per hour in the HOV lane.

Officers then spotted a mannequin in the passenger seat.

The driver eventually got a ticket, but officers gave him and the mannequin credit for buckling up.

