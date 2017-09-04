Driver trying to park hits 3 people in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Three people were injured after police said they were struck by a driver trying to parallel park in Waltham.

Police said the 60-year-old driver was trying to parallel park on Moody Street when she suddenly backed over a man and woman walking behind her SUV, pinning them both underneath. A man on the sidewalk was also struck before the SUV backed into a store.

“The lady was shouting, screaming in pain. The guy was in a state of shock, he didn’t know what happened,” said Harold Singh, the store owner who called 911. “The kid who was standing here, he was in the store a minute of 30 seconds before the accident happened.”

The SUV’s tires ended up on a concrete barrier around a tree, possibly preventing the two people underneath from getting crushed. Michael Grossman, who witnessed the crash, said he was surprised no one was seriously injured or killed.

The three people struck by the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed against the driver.

