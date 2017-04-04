Driver wanted for running over officer’s foot during traffic stop in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are looking for a driver who took off after running over a police officer’s foot during a traffic stop in Worcester.

The incident happened on Elizabeth Street. A witness said the officer tried pulling the driver over but the driver instead ran over the officer’s foot. The witness also told 7News the officer got thrown onto the hood of the car before falling off.

The officer was not injured and refused treatment.

Police are now looking for a gray Audi that drove off on I-290.

