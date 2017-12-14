Driver wanted in hit-and-run that injured dog in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Wrentham family is asking for help finding the driver who they said hit their dog before taking off.

Amanda Greenwood said her Jack Russell-beagle mix Scooby was let out to go to the bathroom when she thinks construction noise at her house scared him. A half mile away, Scooby was hit by a car, which left the scene.

“I don’t know who would hit a dog and not have enough compassion to stop,” said Greenwood. “I don’t know what they were doing but it was daylight, they knew what they did.”

Erin Kiteley said she found Scooby lying on the side of the road and knew she had to help.

“I have a dog and I couldn’t just leave a dog there to die,” said Kiteley. She and three other people rushed Scooby to the veterinarian’s and called the number on his collar.

Scooby has a broken tail, fractured ribs, a roughed-up jaw and lots of cuts. The family filed a police report and officers are now investigating. Police said if the driver is found, they could be charged with leaving the scene and possibly animal cruelty.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)