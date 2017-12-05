Driver wanted in Marblehead hit-and-run turns himself in

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police said a man who struck two children before driving off in Marblehead turned himself in Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant and Bessom streets at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Three children were walking in the crosswalk when two of the children were struck by a pickup truck, according to Marblehead Police. The driver claims that he stopped to ask the victims if they were OK before leaving the scene.

Police said the children have been evaluated and appear to be OK.

