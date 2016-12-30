Driver was drunk in Middleboro crash that killed 5

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New details in a car crash in Middleboro that killed five people.

Police say a wrong way driver was high and drunk at the time of the crash.

Two cars collided head-on when a driver got onto 495 North in the wrong direction.

Police say the driver of that car was speeding and had been partying in the hours leading up to the crash.

Four college students were in the car that was hit.

