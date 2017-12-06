Driver who crashed into State Police cruiser on I-93 has died

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - State Police say a driver who rear-ended a State Police cruiser on I-93 in Randolph Monday night has died.

According to police, at around 11:35 p.m. on Monday, a black 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck hit the back of the cruiser, which had its rear blue lights on. The cruiser was part of a detail for a MassDOT bridge inspection crew.

The cruiser, which was in the left lane near Route 28, was in front of signs signifying that the lane was closed.

The driver, a 45-year-old Brockton man, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and was later taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead on Tuesday. His name has not been released.

The trooper involved in the crash was taken to Boston Medical Center. The 43-year-old trooper suffered a concussion and has since been released.

