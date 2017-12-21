Driver who struck Auburn police officer pleads guilty

AUBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Worcester man accused of hitting an Auburn police officer with his car while trying to run from police pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Matthew Ostrander, 48, broke into a house in Millbury back in February and took off. He escaped police through several towns before hitting Officer Luiz Santos, leaving Santos seriously injured. Santos was in the hospital for six days after he was hit.

Santos, who has been with the Auburn Police Department for 15 years, said he was in the “most excruciating pain” he ever felt. While he still has not returned to work, he went to court Thursday to speak about his experience.

“Initially, I was unable to get up to use the bathroom. I spent days and nights in bed,” said Santos. “Slowly, painfully, with the help from both physical and occupational therapy, I became more mobile, transitioning between using a wheelchair, walker and crutches.”

Santos said while he was in the hospital, his chief told him he could have died. He was at the same hospital fellow Auburn Police Officer Ron Tarentino was taken to after he was shot and later died.

Ostrander’s attorney apologized for him, saying he was under the influence of heroin and “did not intend any of his actions.”

Ostrander initially faced 16 years in jail. His plea deal dropped five years and he will plead guilty to 11 and do 15 years behind bars.

