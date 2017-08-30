Drivers form a human chain to save elderly man trapped in Texas floodwaters

(WHDH) — Several people formed a human chain in Houston on Tuesday to help rescue an elderly man whose vehicle got caught up in deep floodwaters caused by Harvey.

The video shows at least 17 people joining hands to reach the man in the submerged car, next to Interstate 10 in Jacinto City.

The man was rescued from the vehicle by a group of men and brought to safety.

More than 30 people are feared dead as a result of the flooding.

