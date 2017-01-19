Drivers leave vehicles behind after dangerous flooding in Houston

Houston, Texas (CNN) — Heavy rain and severe storms moved through Southeast Texas Wednesday, causing dangerous flooding.

Roads and freeways were flooded throughout the city of Houston.

Rising waters forced some drivers to leave their vehicles behind.

Forecasters say two to three inches of rain are possible in most areas with some isolated areas possibly getting as much as four inches.

Many schools delayed class starts because of the floding and some closed for the day

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)