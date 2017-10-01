Drivers should expect ramp closures, detours on Mass Pike

BOSTON (AP) — Late-night commuters on the eastern end of the Massachusetts Turnpike should expect detours this week.

The state Department of Transportation says there will be off-peak ramp closures in the area of the former Allston/Brighton toll plaza to allow construction crews to work safely.

The eastbound Exit 18 off-ramps to Allston/Brighton will be closed starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The on-ramps from Cambridge Street to the Pike west will close at 11 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

The on-ramps from Cambridge Street to the Pike east will close starting at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The westbound Exit 20 off-ramp will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

In all cases, ramps reopen at 5 a.m.

Signs and message boards will guide drivers through the detours.

