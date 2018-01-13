Drivers struggle through overnight floodwaters in Cambridge, Marion and Wareham

BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers struggled through overnight floodwaters in Cambridge, Marion and Wareham.

Heavy rain and wind on Friday night and Saturday morning caused several issues for commuters.

Flooding under Longfellow Bridge in Cambridge caused some vehicles to stall.

Strong wind and rain in Marion caused flooding and trees to crash down in the middle of the roads.

MassDOT cautioned drivers about traveling on Saturday due to more rain and the extreme drop in temperature the state will be experiencing.

A flash flood warning is in effect between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and temperatures are expected to drop about 30 degrees causing icing and slippery roads.

#massdot crews working to clear flooding under the Longfellow Bridge #7News pic.twitter.com/4ScJutuw81 — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 13, 2018

There was also flooding in certain parts of Wareham early Saturday morning making at least one road completely impassable.

Officials said several storm drains in effected areas were clogged by leaves and other debris, causing the flooding.

