Drivers urged to stay off roads or take it slow as snow moves through

(WHDH) — MassDOT officials are urging Bay Staters to stay off the roads Christmas morning until snowy conditions subside so crews can efficiently clear and treat roads, or take it slow if immediate travel is necessary.

Snow, which will be heavy in some areas, and rain will make for dangerous travel across most of Massachusetts until about noon on Monday.

“We remind all drivers that during inclement weather, they should exercise caution, reduce speeds, and give plenty of space to other motorists and snow and ice equipment. Our greatest priority is safety and we want everyone to reach their travel destination in order to enjoy time with friends and family members,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Plummeting temperatures could result in ice-covered roads in eastern Massachusetts between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Forecasters warned drivers to be prepared for significant reductions in visibility and warned of fallen tree branches.

MassDOT says they will be deploying about 1,000 pieces of equipment to keep the roads safe for Christmas travel.

