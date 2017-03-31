Drivers warned of hazardous conditions before Friday’s incoming storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm will be moving into many parts of Massachusetts on Friday.

At the very least, many areas of the state will see slick road conditions due to the messy mix.

And this is happening even though the calendar says Spring.

Mass DOT is asking people to keep an eye on weather conditions, to utilize public transportation if possible and to be smart about traveling on Friday and Saturday.

A couple weeks ago the area was hit hard by Winter weather.

This time around, the weather and snow fall accumulations could once again create hazardous conditions and travel issues mainly during the evening commute on Friday.

Drivers are advised to drive slow, give themselves extra time to get places and remember, ‘Don’t crowd the plow.’

