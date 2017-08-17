Drone, Massachusetts State Police helicopter nearly collide over airport

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a Massachusetts State Police helicopter nearly collided Wednesday with an unmanned drone near Lawrence Municipal Airport.

Air 2 was headed from Holliston to Newburyport around 11:20 a.m. when the frightening incident unfolded. During a training flight, the helicopter passed through the airspace of Lawrence Municipal Airport at about 600 feet when a large drone flew toward the chopper, according to police.

The crew on board the helicopter said the large drone got as close as 100 feet before suddenly dropping.

Officials say a collision at the speed in which they were flying would have caused the drone to breach the flight cabin if it struck the windshield.

The helicopter reversed course and searched for anyone flying a drone, but were unsuccessful. Cruisers that responded to the area were unable to locate anyone.

The flight crew landed safely at Lawrence Municipal Airport. Officials say they are investigating.

State police reminded the public that it is against the law for drones to fly within five miles of an airport or greater than 400 feet high, and that private drones that weigh more than 0.55 pounds must be registered with the FAA.

