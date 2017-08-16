Drone nearly strikes State Police helicopter in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - State Police say a police helicopter nearly collided with an unmanned drone near Lawrence Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

According to officials, MSP helicopter Air 2 was headed from Holliston to Newburyport at around 11:20 a.m. During the training flight, the helicopter passed through the airspace of Lawrence Municipal Airport at about 600 feet when a large drone reportedly flew toward the chopper.

The crew on board the helicopter reported that the large drone got as close as 100 feet before dropping suddenly.

Officials say a collision at the speed in which they were flying would have caused the drone to breach the flight cabin if it struck the windshield.

The helicopter reversed course and searched for anyone flying a drone but were unsuccessful. Cruisers responded to the area but did not find anyone.

The flight crew landed safely at Lawrence Municipal Airport. Officials say they are investigating.

State Police remind the public that it is against the law for drones to fly within 5 miles of an airport or greater than 400 feet high, and that private drones that weigh more than 0.55 pounds must be registered with the FAA.

