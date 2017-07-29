MANSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Drone racing drew some of the country’s fastest pilots to Mansfield. The competition was just one of many happening throughout the country.

Ira Mack, a participant of the competition, is among the 30 fastest pilots racing the finish. He says the pastime keeps him on his toes.

“As someone who has a whole bunch of hobbies, plays multiple instruments, speaks other languages—I get bored easily,” said Mack. “As soon as I picked up drone racing, I was like ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to get bored with this.”

Drone pilot Mark Wyzankski isn’t competing, but he came out to see the pros in action.

“You can always learn by watching, always learn by talking to people, so I always try to make it out to the events,” he said.

The national championship takes place in Nevada this fall.

