Drone video of floodgates opening

Sacramento, CA (WHDH) — Drone video shows floodgates being opened in Sacramento, California.

The small dam is what’s called the ‘Sacramento Weir.’

Heavy rain and snow melt from a significantly warm storm had water levels rising quickly throughout the region.

Opening the wooden gates allows water to flow into the area, flooding out the Yolo Bypass.

It was last opened in December 2005.

