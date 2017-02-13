Drone video shows giant waves crashing along Cape Cod’s coast

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - The recent blast of winter weather may not have brought heavy snow to the Sandwich area, but it did bring fierce winds and gigantic waves.

Beach erosion and coastal flooding was a major issue Monday, especially along Town Neck Beach.

The waves hammered the coast when high tide rolled in around 1 p.m.

Researchers said the erosion was they worst they have seen in three years.

The video below was captured with drone.

