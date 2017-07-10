‘Drug czar’ says Vermont opioid treatment valuable model

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The White House’s “drug czar” says Vermont’s opioid treatment system is an “incredibly valuable national model” that’s being emulated across the country.

Richard Baum, the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and his staff are in Vermont for two days, meeting with members of Vermont’s opioid and drug misuse prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement communities.

He said Monday that Vermont has the highest opioid treatment capacity per capita in the country, and it’s one of three states with the capacity to meet the needs of its residents.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says while Vermont has led the way in its response to the opioid epidemic, waiting lists still continue to be an issue at treatment centers, particularly in Burlington.

He said last month, Vermont opened its sixth treatment hub in St. Albans.

