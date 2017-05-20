Drugged driver leads troopers on chase along I-93, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drugged driver led Massachusetts State Police on lengthy chase Saturday morning along I-93, which started in Mansfield and ended in Boston, authorities said.

James Abbisso, 35, of Dedham, is accused of fleeing police in Mansfield and leading police on a chase for about 30 miles up I-93 north, where troopers apprehended him in Dorchester near Morrissey Boulevard just after 7 a.m.

Authorities said Abbisso was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Express van, which was wanted by Mansfield police for a motor vehicle violation. They said officers tried to stop the van, but Abbisso allegedly fled, prompting a chase.

When troopers stopped the van, authorities said Abbisso refused to exit. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of motor vehicle and resisting arrest, among other offenses.

Abbisso was taken to Carney Hospital under police guard to be evaluated. He will be held pending bail or arraignment.

