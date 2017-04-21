Drunk driver goes on wild ride in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Shocking video shows a wild ride through the streets of Chelsea.

Police say the 56-year-old driver was drunk when he was driving erratically on Thursday afternoon.

At the start of the crash course the driver, Jose Valle, hit a car on Grove Street then crossed over to Broadway.

After that is when people started to dodge the driver, running out of the way to safety.

Police say Valle then slammed into a park bench and trash can, going up onto the city hall lawn and crashing into plants.

But it did not stop there.

They say Valle put the car in reverse and hit one of the cities antique light poles before taking of.

Police say the man’s car broke down, bringing the dangerous drive to an end.

Valle was taken into custody.

Watch the video above to see footage from the wild drive.

