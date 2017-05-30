Drunk driver hits woman in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - A Whitman man is facing serious charges following an accident in Stoughton.

Police say he was drunk behind the wheel when he hit a pedestrian.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Vairo Martins on Sunday.

They say he was driving a mini van when he hit a 65-year-old woman as she crossed Park Street.

According to investigators, the victim suffered serious injuries.

She remains in the hospital.

