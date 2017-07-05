Drunken, pantsless burglary suspect found passed out in New Hampshire bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into a bar that was closed, consumed liquor and beer, and passed out pantsless on the floor.

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. on Monday to Billy’s Sport’s Bar and Grill on Tarrytown Road in Manchester for burglary after a passerby reported seeing a door to the bar partially open.

Authorities say officers entered the bar and found Michael Winsor , 53, passed out on the floor with no pants on.

Winsor is accused of drinking from two vodka bottles and having beer from the tap. His “urine-soaked” pants were found drying on a bar stool, according to police.

Winsor was arrested on burglary charges.

