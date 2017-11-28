LONDON (WHDH) — Duchess of Cambridge Kate is sending her warm wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after news of their engagement.

The couple announced that they are engaged Monday and said they will marry in the spring of 2018.

“Well, William and I are absolutely thrilled, it’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple. We wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment,” said the Duchess of Cambridge.

The two became engaged earlier in the month.

Prince Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.

