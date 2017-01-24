LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge has paid an emotional visit to a children’s hospice in a village 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of London.

The former Kate Middleton spent time Tuesday with a couple whose son died of a brain tumor last summer.

She told them she could not imagine what they had been through, then gave the couple a hug.

A young girl, Daisy Benton, asked the duchess what it’s like to be a real princess. Kate replied that she is well looked after by her husband, Prince William.

The duchess wore an elegant emerald green suit on her visit to Quidenham, but this did not prevent her from getting involved in an art therapy class with the youngsters.

